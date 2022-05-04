Bangladesh: Brace for showers in 24 hours

Brace for showers in the next 24 hours, as the weatherman has predicted the formation of a low pressure area over the Andaman Sea.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Day temperature may rise by 1-3 degrees and night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees over the country, its weather bulletin said.

The maximum rainfall in the country was recorded at 69 mm in Kumarkhali upazila of Khulna.