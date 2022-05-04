Bangladesh: Brace for showers in 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh: Brace for showers in 24 hours

UNB
04 May, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 12:56 pm
Bangladesh: Brace for showers in 24 hours

 Brace for showers in the next 24 hours, as the weatherman has predicted the formation of a low pressure area over the Andaman Sea.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Day temperature may rise by 1-3 degrees and night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees over the country, its weather bulletin said.

The maximum rainfall in the country was recorded at 69 mm in Kumarkhali upazila of Khulna.

Top News

Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

5h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

1h | Videos
Eid adda with Toma Mirza

Eid adda with Toma Mirza

4h | Videos
Is Semai a native food

Is Semai a native food

20h | Videos
Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters