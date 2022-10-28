Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations at common border

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 01:16 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Army asks Myanmar Army to be cautious during operations at common border

UNB
28 October, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 01:16 pm
Photo: ISPR via UNB
Photo: ISPR via UNB

Bangladesh Army has asked the Myanmar Army to maintain more caution in conducting its operations along the common border areas.

A three member delegation of Myanmar Army led by Lt Gen Phone Myat, Command Bureau of Special Operation visited Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Army Headquarters on October 26, according to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued on Thursday night.

The delegation highlighted the ongoing security situation in Myanmar during the visit apart from exchanging courtesies. It said they are trying to keep their country's peace and discipline under control while maintaining mutual friendship with Bangladesh.

The army chiefs discussed the development of military relations between the two countries, joint discussions of high-ranking army officers on various issues, exchange of training, joint disaster management, exchange of relevant information and urged to work together to ensure regional security.

The Bangladesh army chief said displaced Myanmar citizens are a regional problem and stressed on the rapid return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar in order to remove the security risks caused by accommodating this population in Bangladesh.

The Myanmar representative expressed his interest in solving bilateral issues through friendship and greater communication with Bangladesh.

Later the delegation paid a courtesy call on Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Bangladesh Army Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan.

He reminded them to remain cautious in conducting operations at border area and said militants do not work for any country.

In the face of continuous gunfire and mortar shelling inside Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border for six hours after a week's lull on October 22, local authorities evacuated 30 families in Dochari and Ghumdhum unions of Naikhongchhari upazila to safety.

The Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine state, had stopped taking up positions near the border for a long time, instead operating deep inside Myanmar. But over the past week, the Arakan Army has positioned itself closer to the border.

As the fighting in Rakhine has escalated, so has the scale and frequency of these incidents along the border. Since September 16, two Bangladeshi youths have lost limbs stepping on landmines laid by the Tatmadaw dangerously close to the international border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe several times since August and he "acknowledged" the firing of multiple mortar shells into Bangladesh territory.

The envoy, however, tried to deflect blame by asserting that the insurgents were engaged in fighting, firing heavy artillery and mortars, some of which landed inside Bangladesh territory.

Top News

Myanmar / Bangladesh / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

3h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

6h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

2h | Videos
Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

2h | Videos
Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

6h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question