Bangladesh and Denmark joint project NOSHTRI nearing completion

The Bangladeshi government has invested Tk160 crore into the nearly complete National Occupational Safety and Health Training and Research Institute (NOSHTRI) in Rajshahi.

NOSHTRI is envisioned to be a cornerstone for promoting a preventative safety culture in workplaces across Bangladesh, reads a media brief.

Its focus will primarily be on using research and data to inform policy-making on occupational safety and health, enforcement, and good practices in workplaces.

The Bangladesh Government will be hosting a strategy workshop in Dhaka in coordination with Director for the Danish National Research Centre for Working Environment, Steffen Bohni, on 22-23 May to develop the research strategy for NOSHTRI, with follow-up discussions at NOSHTRI in Rajshahi on 25 May

Learning materials have been developed covering various occupational safety and health issues, from boiler safety to ergonomics. Denmark, ILO and GIZ have played significant roles in supporting these training activities.

This workshop will bring together stakeholders from civil society, academia, the Department for Inspection of Factories and Establishments (DIFE), and international partners.

Key discussion points will be the importance of establishing international and local partnerships and using research to improve workplace safety and health.

The research strategy at NOSHTRI is expected to lead to data-driven research with impact on decision-making at policy and factory level that can significantly benefit millions of workers in Bangladesh.