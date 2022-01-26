Bangladesh advances dispelling the misconception of pessimists: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
26 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh advances dispelling the misconception of pessimists: PM

UNB
26 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 06:22 pm
File Photo: PID
File Photo: PID

Bangladesh is moving forward at an irresistible pace, dispelling all misconceptions of the pessimists about the future of independent Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the Parliament on Wednesday. 

"In the year of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration, the UNCDP recommended the graduation of Bangladesh as a developing country in 2026. It's a matter of pride for us," she replied to a question tabled by Awami League lawmaker Momotaz Begum.

She added that her government has taken steps for undertaking and implementing plans to face the challenges following the graduation from a least developed country (LDC) including measures to formulate a strategy and action plan over Preferential Market Access and Trade Agreement in a bid to expand the export market.

Further, the country has taken initiatives to sign Preferential Trade Agreements (PTA), Free Trade Agreements (FTA) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) with different commercially important countries, she informed.

"Initially, the government has taken a step to sign trade agreements with 10 countries-- India, Nepal, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Singapore, the USA, Canada, China and Malaysia-- and three alliances on a priority basis. Bangladesh meanwhile signed a PTA with Bhutan on December 6, 2020."

Besides, a process continues to conduct negotiations with Turkey, South Africa, Morocco, Mauritius, Senegal, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Kenya and GCC countries over PTA, FTA or CEPA, she continued.

Booster doses administered to 7 lakh 41,265 people

The Prime Minister informed the house that 7 lakh 41,265 people have received booster doses from 28 December till 17 January this year.

Answering another question tabled by the lawmaker from Tangail-6 Ahsanul Islam, Sheikh Hasina said the government had given priority to vaccination, free of cost, as soon as the Covid outbreak started globally. 

"We took all kinds of measures to collect and administer the vaccine before innovation and approval of any vaccine. As a result, the free vaccination programme started on 7 February 2021 and has been continuing until now," she said.

She also informed that as many as 14 crores 61 lakh 84,812 people received vaccine of whom  8 crores 91 lakh 63,978 people received the first dose and 5 crores 70 lakh 20,834  the second dose until 17 January.    
 

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

3h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

3h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

5h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

5m | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

22h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork