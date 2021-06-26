BAJF gets new committee

Bangladesh Agricultural Journalists Forum (BAJF) has formed a new 24-member committee for 2021-22 session.

Prothom Alo senior reporter Golam Iftekhar Mahmud has been elected as the president and Banik Barta deputy city editor Sahanwar Saeed Shaheen as the general secretary of the committee.

The new committee was formed at the BAJF's bi-annual general meeting at the training building auditorium of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak MP was the chief guest while Saiful Alam, editor of Daily Jugantar and former president of National Press Club, Hamidur Rahman, former director general of Agriculture Extension Department and SM Rashidul Islam, general secretary of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) were present as special guests.