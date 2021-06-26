BAJF gets new committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 03:42 pm

BAJF gets new committee

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 03:42 pm
BAJF gets new committee

Bangladesh Agricultural Journalists Forum (BAJF) has formed a new 24-member committee for 2021-22 session.

Prothom Alo senior reporter Golam Iftekhar Mahmud has been elected as the president and Banik Barta deputy city editor Sahanwar Saeed Shaheen as the general secretary of the committee.

The new committee was formed at the BAJF's bi-annual general meeting at the training building auditorium of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak MP was the chief guest while Saiful Alam, editor of Daily Jugantar and former president of National Press Club, Hamidur Rahman, former director general of Agriculture Extension Department and SM Rashidul Islam, general secretary of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) were present as special guests.

BAJF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 