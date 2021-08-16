BAIRA observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 04:21 pm

BAIRA observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) held a discussion and doa mahfil marking the National Mourning Day and martyrdom anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday.

Golam Mostafa, Freedom Fighter and President of BAIRA presided over the programme operated by Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of Debate for Democracy, said a press release.

BAIRA Administrative and Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary, Mur Md Mahbub Haque, former BAIRA President and freedom fighter, Md Nur Ali, Md Shahjalal Majumdar spoke at the programme, among others.

The speakers at the discussion focused on Bangabandhu's contribution and sacrifice for the nation and the country.

