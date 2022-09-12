BAFWWA, Novoair signs agreement on language training

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 07:52 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association and private airline Novoair on Monday signed an agreement on admission of the Novoair trainees in the BAFWWA language club, a release said. 

BAFWWA President Tahmida Hannan, Air Commodore AFM Atiquzzaman, Senior Liaison Officer Air Commodore Abul Fazal Muhammad Atiquzzaman, Novoair Managing Director Group Captain Mofizur Rahman and Senior Manager (cabin safety and services) Mukta Wahid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  

Under the agreement, 20 trainees from Novoair got admitted in the language club of BAFWWA for the first time. 

The BAFWWA language club started its journey officially on 24 July, 2017, with an aim to provide training on different languages to the productive people to make them more resounding at domestic and international arena.   

BAFWWA has opened the language training for general people, the release said. 

ISPR / BAFWWA

