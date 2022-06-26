BAF inaugurates tree plantation programme

Bangladesh

BAF inaugurates tree plantation programme

In harmony with the National Tree Plantation Programme-2022, Bangladesh Air Force has also undertaken 'Tree Plantation Programme-2022' this year with the aim of increasing the tree resources of the country and maintaining ecological balance.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, inaugurated the programme on Sunday by planting saplings at Air Headquarters premises and an area adjacent to the lake beside Tejgaon Runway.

Bangladesh Air Force is observing Tree Plantation Programme-2022 this year with the national slogan of 'Brikkhaprane Prokriti-Protibesh, Agami Projanmer Teksai Bangladesh'.

During the event, Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters took part in the tree plantation programme by planting different saplings. All the BAF Bases and Units are also observing the similar programme by planting fruit bearing, forestry and medicinal saplings.

BAF

