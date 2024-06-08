BAF Base Paharkanchanpur renamed as Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud Base

Bangladesh Air Force Base Paharkanchanpur in Tangail has been renamed as Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud in honour of his outstanding contributions during the 1791 liberation war.

The renaming ceremony was held at Paharkanchanpur in Sakhipur upazila of Tangail on Saturday, with Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, present as chief guest, says an ISPR press release.

"Being inspired by the great leader Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the then Squadron Leader Sultan Mahmud participated in the liberation war. He was the founder officer commanding of the historic "Kilo Flight" which was the nucleus of today's Bangladesh Air Force," reads the media release.

In recognition of his bravery and patriotism he had shown during the liberation war, the then Squadron Leader Sultan Mahmud was awarded with the gallantry award "Bir Uttam" by the government of Bangladesh.

After the independence, Air Vice Marshal Sultan Mahmud became the chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force and had significant contributions in forming and shaping the force.

Besides, he had also performed in numerous significant appointments and had made a huge contribution in developing Bangladesh. In recognition of his all these extraordinary contributions, he was also honoured with the Independence award 2018.

On the occasion, the chief of Air Staff expressed his gratitude to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his visionary leadership and sincere effort in forming an independent Bangladesh Air Force.

He also showed his utmost admiration to the members of kilo flight and all the freedom fighters, including Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud.

Assistant chief of Air Staff (administration), high officials from Air headquarters, Air officer commanding of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud and different dignitaries both from military and civil were present on the occasion.