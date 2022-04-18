BAF Base Bashar hosts Iftar for gallantry award holder freedom fighters

Bangladesh

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) base Bashar hosted an Iftar and doa mahfil for gallantry award holding freedom fighters of the force and kilo flight members at its Eagle hall on Sunday.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan graced the programme as chief guest. 

During the ceremony, the Chief of Air Staff exchanged greetings with the Freedom Fighters and kilo flight members, says an ISPR press release.

Before the iftar, a special munajat was also offered seeking divine blessings for the continued peace, advancement and prosperity of the country and nation and its armed forces.

Freedom Fighter Squadron leader (retd) Badrul Alam (Bir Uttom), freedom fighter retired police officer Kazi Zoinul Abedin (Bir Protik), freedom fighter SAC Helaluzzaman (Bir Protik), freedom fighter group captain (retd) M Abu Jafor Choudhury, chairman the Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank limited joined the programme.

Moreover, Bangladesh Air Force principal staff officers, other senior officials and elected members of the airbase also attended the function.

