Badrunnessa student jailed in DSA case

A Dhaka court today convicted and sentenced a student of Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls' College to two years and seven months of jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).



Judge AM Zulfikar Hayat of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal pronounced the judgement in presence of the convict Nusrat Jahan.



Wednesday was fixed for framing charges in the case and the accused was produced before the court for that. During the passing of indictment order, the accused pleaded guilty and offered unconditional apology. The tribunal after that convicted her and sentenced her to the term she suffered since her arrest in the case.



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Nusrat on 6 November 2020, for making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and making an offensive post on Facebook in this regard. The case was filed later with Darus Salam Police Station.