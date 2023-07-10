Azimpur graveyard goes virtual

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 05:57 pm

Azimpur graveyard, located under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka South City Corporation, is now accessible for virtual visitation. 

This feature allows individuals to explore the graveyard from the comfort of their own homes. 

Furthermore, the database containing information about the buried individuals is now readily available through dedicated mobile applications, reads a press release.

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the website (gms.dscc.gov.bd), a software and mobile app for the digital management of the graveyard on Monday (10 July). 

The Information and Communication Technology Cell of Dhaka South City Corporation will maintain the website.

Digital graveyard management software has been piloted with Azimpur graveyard. The work of creating a database of those buried in the graveyard is ongoing through this software. 

Burial certificates can be collected from here, and all information related to the graveyard can be obtained from this software.

