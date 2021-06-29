Australia Provides Support to BRAC Under the Strategic Partnership Arrangement

In a signing ceremony on 28 June, Australian High Commissioner, Jeremy Bruer, reaffirmed Australia's commitment to its Strategic Partnership Arrangement (SPA) with BRAC, represented by its Executive Director, Asif Saleh. Australia will provide AUD 85 million to BRAC for the third phase of the SPA (2021-2025), states a press release.

"Australia and BRAC have built a strong relationship for over a decade under the SPA. We share a joint commitment to innovation, inclusive growth, the most marginalised people, and gender equality. I'm very pleased to announce the continuation of our partnership as part of Australia's support to Bangladesh to help address the impact of COVID-19 and support inclusive economic recovery", the High Commissioner said.

BRAC's Executive Director, Asif Saleh, said "We are extremely pleased to embark on the third phase of the SPA with Australia. Over the past decade, our partnership has tackled some of the most pressing challenges posed by poverty, refugee crises, and gender inequality. Considering the socio-economic damage caused by COVID-19, this renewed partnership between trusted friends could not have come at a more crucial time".