Aupee Karim stands with Buet students' call to ban politics on campus

Actress Aupee Karim, also a former student of the Department of Architecture of Buet, has expressed her support for the ban on student politics at the institution.

In a status update on Facebook, Aupee wrote, "As a former student and alumni of Buet, I am in favour of banning all forms of student politics at Buet. I express my solidarity with the current students' movement at BUET and wish them success."

In the same post, the popular actress used the hashtag "#NoStudentPoliticsInBUET".

On 6 October 2019, Buet student Abrar Fahad was beaten to death by some Chhatra League leaders and activists. In a case filed over the incident, the court sentenced 20 people to death and five to life imprisonment.

All those convicted are Chhatra League leaders and activists. After the murder of Abrar Fahad, the Buet authorities banned student politics on the campus.

On 27 March 2024, some Chhatra League leaders led by President Saddam Hossain entered the Buet campus at midnight. Enraged by the incident, Buet students launched a protest boycotting all kinds of academic activities, including the term final exams.

On the other hand, Chhatra League held a protest rally on 31 March to demand the reinstatement of student politics at Buet.

Meanwhile, on 1 April, the High Court suspended the decision to ban political activities at Buet. At the same time, the court has issued a rule asking why the decision to ban political activities at Buet should not be declared illegal.