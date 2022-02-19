Attempt to eliminate Bangabandhu’s name in post-1975 world's biggest crime: Zafar Iqbal

UNB
19 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 05:31 pm

Attempt to eliminate Bangabandhu's name in post-1975 world's biggest crime: Zafar Iqbal

UNB
19 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 05:31 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Eminent writer Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Saturday said there is no doubt that assassinating Bangabandhu along with his family is a notorious crime but the attempt  to remove his name from history is the world's biggest crime.

He referred to the dark chapter of post-1975 Bangladesh where no one could even utter the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

The noted author and educationist came up with the observations while unveiling the ninth and tenth episodes of CRI-publication Mujib, a graphic novel based on the unfinished memoirs of Bangabandhu at Ekushey Book Fair. 

"When I came back to Bangladesh in 1994, I observed that the name 'Bangabandhu' was not uttered on television. I was shocked. The man who presented this independent country was virtually eliminated from the country," said Zafar Iqbal.

After Awami League came to power in 1996, the writer said, "I and my wife bought a television hoping that now we would be able to see Bangabandhu on television. He was shown on television indeed. Tears of joy rolled down my cheek."

He hailed Mujib Graphic Novel as a great initiative to inform kids about the Father of the Nation, observing that generation after generation in this country grew up without knowing who Bangabandhu was and what he did for Bangladesh. 

This, according to Zafar Iqbal, is the biggest crime in world history.

"That's why whenever there is something done on Bangabandhu, I pledge my support to that. I wish it every success," he said, adding that seven years of efforts through Mujib Graphic Novel culminated into a success.

Praising the writer in Bangabandhu reflected in the unfinished memoirs written by him, Zafar Iqbal said, "We say many things about Bangabandhu. But, no one says how great a writer he was. He was an outstanding writer."

The graphic novel is available in the CRI stall (number 735 and 736) at the book fair.

