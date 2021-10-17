Attacks on temples: Social organisations protest in Sylhet

A number of Sylhet-based social organisations protested the attack and vandalism of temples, puja mandaps and houses belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country during Durga Puja.

Aggrieved Citizen Movement staged a protest in front of the Nazrul Auditorium in Rikabibazar area of the city Saturday afternoon.

They demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the violence.

The speakers at the protest also demanded to ensure the security of the country's minority community.

Abdul Karim Kim, the coordinator of the Aggrieved Citizen Movement in Sylhet, said, "I am also outraged by the allegations of insulting the Holy Quran but centring this incident, violence has been carried out all over the country. In a civilized country, no conscientious person can do such a thing."

After the protest rally, a procession was brought out from Rikabibajar to the central Shaheed Minar in the Chauhatta area of the city.

Besides, Sylhet Puja Celebration Committee staged a protest rally at central Shaheed Minar in Sylhet on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: TBS

Speakers at the rally said a horrific situation was created in the country through planned attacks on religious minorities.

Meanwhile, the National Hindu Grand Alliance has called for a rally in the city on Sunday afternoon to protest the temple attack.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla on 13 October.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments of the Hindu community.

At least six people were reportedly killed in Chandpur and Noakhali and scores, including cops, got injured.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along with additional members of different law enforcement agencies were deployed in at least 22 districts to maintain the law and order.