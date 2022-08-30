Section 144 imposed in Rangamati’s Juraichhari over AL, BNP programmes

Local administration of Rangamati's Juraichhari upazila has imposed Section 144 to avert any untoward situation after local units of Awami League and BNP called for back-to-back programmes on Wednesday (31 August).

The curfew was imposed through a notification signed by Juraichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Nath.

The curfew will remain in force from dawn to dusk on Wednesday.

According to the order, Juraichhari upazila BNP announced staging a protest rally at Jokkhabazar of the upazila. At the same place and time, upazila Awami League also called for another rally protesting the 21 August grenade attack.

"As there is a possibility of law and order deteriorating following the political events, we had to impose Section 144 to maintain peace and stability in the area," the UNO said.

However, the government officials, emergency services, regular activities and law enforcement personnel will remain out of the purview of the restriction.