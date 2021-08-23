‘Attack on UNO residence happened due to misunderstanding’

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said all parties -- field administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives – had been asked to maintain communication among them to avoid any untoward incident.

Referring to the recent attack on the Barishal upazila nirbahi officer's residence, he said, "An instruction has been given to prevent miscommunication."

The police and leaders of the ruling Awami League clashed, and UNO residence was attacked on the night of 18 August over the removal of a mourning banner from the upazila parishad compound in Barishal.

The following day, Bangladesh Administrative Service Association responded to the incident saying, "Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his rogue forces have created various issues with the employees of the city corporation and established a reign of terror in the district."

It further said, "Bangladesh Administrative Service Association strongly condemns such activities and thinks that the incident took place at the behest of Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, whose tyranny made the Barishal people fearful. Therefore, the association is demanding his immediate arrest and vow to take legal action against him."

Administrative officials, including the secretaries, disagreed with the statement issued by the Administrative Service Association, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul at a briefing after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

Two cases had been filed against more than 100 ruling party men including Barishal City Corporation Mayor Abdullah over the incident.

Khandaker Anwarul said the leaders of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association had admitted that they made a mistake by using inappropriate words in their statements.

In a meeting on Sunday where secretaries and officials rejected the statement issued by the BASA and opined that such type of language should not have been used in the statement.

Khandaker Anwarul said local administration, mayor, commissioner and law enforcement agencies were asked to sit together to find out the reasons behind this embarrassing incident.

Six days after the attack at the residence of Barishal UNO and subsequent protests and cases, Mayor Serniabat and local administration put an end to the issue Sunday night saying it was a misunderstanding, he added.

According to meeting sources, everyone agreed not to take any further action.

The city corporation and the district administration expressed their commitment towards unity and sincerity for building a prosperous digital Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by Barishal City Corporation.

A clash between supporters of the Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and members of Ansar took place when the latter two allegedly tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal on 18 August.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes between police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.