Attack kills 7 in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 

A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Seven Rohingyas were reportedly killed and at least six others were injured in an attack at a madrasa in Ukhiya Rohingya Camp of Cox's Bazar early Friday.

The slain Rohingyas are, Md Idris, 32, Ibrahim Hossain, 24, Azizul Haque, 22, Md Amin, 32, Nur Alam alias Halim, 45, Hamidullah, 55 and Nur Kaiser, 15. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) of the 8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Md Kamran Hossain said a group of Rohingyas attacked the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Al-Islamiyah madrasa in the H-52 block of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) Camp-18. 

"Four FDMN members were killed in the attack on the spot. Police officials of nearby Mainarghona Police Camp-12 immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital for treatment," he told The Business Standard. 

Later, the Ukhiya police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies to the morgue.

Three others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. 

"Earlier, Mainaghona Police Camp-12 officials had conducted block raids in the camp area and Madutul Umma madrasa from 12:15am to 2:40am," Kamran added. 

Members of the 8th APBn arrested a man named Mujib with weapons in connection to the attack.

A loaded one shooter gun, live ammunition and a knife was seized from him. 

Shihab Kaiser Khan, commander of the 8th APBn said it was not yet clear what caused the incident.

"Several more injured are being treated at the MSF hospital," he added. 

Rohingya / clash / dead

