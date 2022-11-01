Atomic Energy Commission (amendment) Bill passed in JS

Bangladesh

UNB
01 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:32 pm

Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

A bill titled Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bill, which was moved by Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, landed in the Parliament aiming to change names of two posts in the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.

According to the Bill, there are two posts in the Commission named Finance Advisor and Secretary where the Public Administration Ministry posted deputy secretary ranked employees.

As per a Cabinet Division directive on October 23, 2019 if there is any post called assistant secretary, deputy secretary, additional secretary and secretary in any office under any ministry or division, the name of the post has to be changed.

The Bill states that the post of secretary will be named as working executive (admin) while finance advisor will be named as working executive (finance).

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission

