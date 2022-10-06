Assurance Developments Ltd commences new project 'Niladri'

Assurance Developments Limited has commenced a new project called "Niladri" at Plot - 438, Dokkhinkhan, Uttara.

The commencement ceremony of the project begun with milad and dua mahfil, followed by an event at the project premise on Wednesday (5 October), said a press release.

Director (Project Operations) Abu Shaker Md Nizam Uddin and Director Rafid Khan were also present at the ceremony.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 2025.