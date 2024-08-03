3 AL leaders trying to communicate with quota reform movement coordinators

PM Hasina speaks to media at Mirpur 10 Metro Station on 25 July 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assigned three senior Awami League (AL) leaders to talk to quota reform movement coordinators.

"We are trying to communicate with them," AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, one of the three assigned leaders, told TBS today (3 August).

"Any problem can be resolved through dialogue," he said hoping that the talks will help to overcome the present situation.

Two other leaders assigned by the Awami League president, Sheikh Hasina, are the party's praesidium member, Jahangir Kabir Nanok MP and joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim MP.

Highly placed sources said that Sheikh Hasina assigned them to hold talks with the quota reform movement coordinators after a meeting at Gano Bhaban on Friday night.

Previously, law minister, information state minister and education minister were tasked with talking to the students.