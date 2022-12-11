ASK condemns violations of pedestrians' privacy during BNP rally

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) denounced the police action of checking pedestrians' mobile phones during BNP's mass rally in Golapbagh on 10 December.

Expressing strong disapproval in a statement Sunday (11 December), the non-government legal aid and human rights platform said that they received numerous complaints that the police violated pedestrians' privacy by searching through the contents of their phones including photos, messages and call list.

"It was discovered from media reports that police searched people's phones attempting to find out if they were attending the BNP rally," read the statement.

According to media reports, the activists of Sir AF Rahman Hall Chhatra League stopped pedestrians and interrogated them.

Quoting the reports, the statement said, "The Chhatra League activists detained 12 pedestrians and handed them over to the police in two phases at approximately 10am and 2pm. They allegedly assaulted some of them as well.

"The police, Chhatra League men, and the ruling party's leaders and activists were accused of harassing the public in Gazipur among other areas," it added.

The legal aid platform asserted that privacy is one of the fundamental rights of an individual recognised by the constitution, adding, "Cellphones contain personal messages and photos, scouring through which is a gross violation of privacy."

Actions that violate someone's privacy are unconstitutional and directly attack their dignity and self-respect, said Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).