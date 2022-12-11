ASK condemns violations of pedestrians' privacy during BNP rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

ASK condemns violations of pedestrians' privacy during BNP rally

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 07:27 pm
ASK condemns violations of pedestrians&#039; privacy during BNP rally

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) denounced the police action of checking pedestrians' mobile phones during BNP's mass rally in Golapbagh on 10 December.

Expressing strong disapproval in a statement Sunday (11 December), the non-government legal aid and human rights platform said that they received numerous complaints that the police violated pedestrians' privacy by searching through the contents of their phones including photos, messages and call list.

"It was discovered from media reports that police searched people's phones attempting to find out if they were attending the BNP rally," read the statement.

According to media reports, the activists of Sir AF Rahman Hall Chhatra League stopped pedestrians and interrogated them.

Quoting the reports, the statement said, "The Chhatra League activists detained 12 pedestrians and handed them over to the police in two phases at approximately 10am and 2pm. They allegedly assaulted some of them as well.

"The police, Chhatra League men, and the ruling party's leaders and activists were accused of harassing the public in Gazipur among other areas," it added.

The legal aid platform asserted that privacy is one of the fundamental rights of an individual recognised by the constitution, adding, "Cellphones contain personal messages and photos, scouring through which is a gross violation of privacy."

Actions that violate someone's privacy are unconstitutional and directly attack their dignity and self-respect, said Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

Top News

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / privacy / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

10h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

7h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

16m | TBS Health
The improbable rise of Croatian football

The improbable rise of Croatian football

2h | TBS SPORTS
7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

9h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

9h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points