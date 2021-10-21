ASK calls for national dialogue to uphold communal harmony 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:05 pm

Related News

ASK calls for national dialogue to uphold communal harmony 

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:05 pm
ASK calls for national dialogue to uphold communal harmony 

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights organisation, has called on the government to organise a national dialogue with political parties to uphold the communal harmony in the aftermath of recent incidents of violence on the Hindu community.  

At a press briefing in Dhaka Thursday, the organisation put forth a set of proposals including demands of prosecution of those responsible and accountability of concerned authorities.

The plan includes identifying and punishing the perpetrators in a public hearing, taking proper actions against local administrations and law enforcement agencies who failed to provide security to the temples and mandaps. 

ASK Secretary General Md Nur Khan called on the government to determine an action plan at a national level through convening a special session of the parliament.

According to ASK representatives visiting the spot, the locals in Choumuhoni of Noakhali allegedly could not contact the local police station officer-in-charge. 

"In Cumilla, the role of the police was questionable in quelling tension surrounding the puja and protecting the temples. During the violence, many of the affected areas did not receive timely help from the local administration despite calling the national emergency helpline 999," Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir, senior coordinator of ASK, said while reading out the written statement. 

Various socio-economic community, including Gaurob 7 and Jomiyote Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh staged demonstration protesting attacks on the Hindu community and demanded justice for the victims.

At least seven people were killed across the country in recent attacks on temples and Hindu communities following a purported incident of demeaning the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / communal harmony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

3h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

4h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025