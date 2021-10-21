ASK calls for national dialogue to uphold communal harmony 

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights organisation, has called on the government to organise a national dialogue with political parties to uphold the communal harmony in the aftermath of recent incidents of violence on the Hindu community.

At a press briefing in Dhaka Thursday, the organisation put forth a set of proposals including demands of prosecution of those responsible and accountability of concerned authorities.

The plan includes identifying and punishing the perpetrators in a public hearing, taking proper actions against local administrations and law enforcement agencies who failed to provide security to the temples and mandaps.

ASK Secretary General Md Nur Khan called on the government to determine an action plan at a national level through convening a special session of the parliament.

According to ASK representatives visiting the spot, the locals in Choumuhoni of Noakhali allegedly could not contact the local police station officer-in-charge.

"In Cumilla, the role of the police was questionable in quelling tension surrounding the puja and protecting the temples. During the violence, many of the affected areas did not receive timely help from the local administration despite calling the national emergency helpline 999," Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir, senior coordinator of ASK, said while reading out the written statement.

Various socio-economic community, including Gaurob 7 and Jomiyote Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh staged demonstration protesting attacks on the Hindu community and demanded justice for the victims.

At least seven people were killed across the country in recent attacks on temples and Hindu communities following a purported incident of demeaning the Holy Quran in Cumilla.