Asia can work together for economic progress: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
07 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 04:49 pm

Asia can work together for economic progress: PM

BSS
07 August, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 04:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said South Asia, South East Asia and China could work together for the economic progress of the Asian continent by facing challenges that rose from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, its subsequent sanctions and counter-sanctions, she said, "People (across the globe) are suffering from all these reasons. South Asia, South East Asia and China can work together for economic progress."

The prime minister made the remarks when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister said his country would support issues involving Bangladesh in the international forums and continue their cooperation for Bangladesh's overall development as a strategic partner.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed media after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said the forcibly displaced Rohingyas have been becoming extra burden for Bangladesh and sought Chinese cooperation to resolve the issue.

In reply, the Chinese minister said they expect the Rohingya issue would be solved through bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"If it requires tripartite involvement, then China would play its role," he said, mentioning that they are now constructing houses for Rohingyas in Myanmar.

The Chinese foreign minister appreciated Bangladesh's unprecedented development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He added that China would also help Bangladesh in developing its digital economy.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Wang Yi also explained their stance on the Taiwan issue to the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh values its friendship with China, reiterating that it believes in the "One China Policy".

She also requested Wang Yi to take measures to get back the Bangladeshi students, who had to leave China during the Covid-19 and could not return yet, to provide the opportunity to complete their studies.

Recalling the China visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1952 and 1957, Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu was a great admirer of the founder of the People's Republic of China, Mao Zedong which was elaborated in Bangabandhu's book "Amar Dekha Naya Chin" (The New China as I Saw).

The prime minister greeted the Chinese president and thanked him for giving a video message marking the twin celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Independence and the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Wang Yi conveyed Chinese president Xi Jinping's greetings to the Bangladesh prime minister as well.

The Chinese president also thanked Sheikh Hasina for sending a message marking 100 years of the Communist Party of China.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, among others, were present.

