Ashrayan project 'Swapnanagar' inaugurated in Faridpur

Special housing project 'Swapnanagar' under the Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project has been inaugurated today in Charkatlasur village of Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila.

Faridpur-1 MP Manjur Hossain and Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar inaugurated the project built for 300 homeless families on 33 acres of land.

In addition to the houses, the beneficiaries will get 3 decimal of land each.

An eco-park has been built on 9 acres of land under the housing project where 5,000 trees have been planted.

Swapnanagar, a fully modern and model housing area, will have mosques, temples, haats, playgrounds, graveyards, community clinics, shishu parks, eco-parks and social forestry inside the project.

The construction of these establishments is underway. MP Manjur Hossain and Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar inspected the construction works on Saturday.

They also laid the foundation stone of 'Deputy Commissioner High School' in the project area.

At the end of the visit, the lawmaker exchanged views with the beneficiaries and distributed relief.

People who lost their homes due to river erosion in Madhumati or have no permanent home will find a place in 'Swapnanagar'.

Later in the afternoon, MP Manjur Hossain and Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar inaugurated 'Mujib Centenary Park Alfadanga', the only installation in Alfadanga Upazila named after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A food court, party centre, gymnasium, resort, helipad, picnic zone, and 1 km long-running track will be added soon in the park.