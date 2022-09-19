ARTICLE 19 demands immediate materialisation of promises to amend DSA

ARTICLE 19, an international human rights organisation that works around the world to promote freedom of expression, has demanded the immediate materialization of the government promise that it would amend the controversial sections of the Digital Security Act.

In a statement Monday (19 September), the organisation said the blatant use of DSA has already created a culture of fear undermining democracy in Bangladesh, though the government has repeatedly said it has been taking steps to amend the controversial sections of the law.

ARTICLE 19 demands immediate implementation of the promise to amend the controversial sections of DSA for the sake of democracy.

Today marks four years since the Digital Security Act (DSA) bill was passed in the Bangladesh National Parliament on 19 September 2018.

Over the past four years, the law has been used to muzzle dissent and criticism of the government, the statement added.

Faruq Faisel, Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said: 'Since 2018 ARTICLE 19 has been demanding reforms into the provisions of DSA, which were identified as curbs to the right to freedom of expression. Admitting the fact that the law has been misused and abused, several responsible ministers in the recent past have promised to reform the law with an assurance to check its application more carefully. However, the reality is different; cases and arrests under this law are rampant with the recent shocking incident of a female student of Jagannath University being arrested under DSA for conducting a webinar two years back, when she was only 17 years of age. She has been in jail for almost a month and rejected bail prayers three times so far.''

Faruq Faisel said, ''As with most DSA lawsuits, the very ground of the cases filed against the female student is also shaky. She has been charged, while she was just moderating the event, with 'provoking incitement to overthrow the government through a single webinar – which is very unfortunate. We have earlier witnessed similar instances of even students at the school and college level being sued in cases filed under DSA, including a 14-year-old ninth grader being arrested for allegedly defaming the Prime Minister.

ARTICLE 19 calls for the immediate release of the female student of Jagannath University and the withdrawal of the case filed against her. At the same time, for the sake of democracy, it demands immediate implementation of the promise made by the government to amend the controversial sections of DSA.''