Arrogance digs the graves

Illustration: Sharier Khan

After the triumph of young generation, it is clear that the political grave of Sheikh Hasina was dug by her own arrogance and insanity.

In word and action, it was shown by herself as well as leaders of her party and stooges in her alliance partners who had been miles away from the reality.

When she, in public, proudly announced that her peon, who was known as "lungi" or "kettle" Jahangir, alone had made Tk400 crore, people assumed how much by all the Prime Minister's men like Benazir or Gen Aziz.

The younger generation, who had overwhelmingly voted for her in 2008 and stood by her during trial of the war criminals through Ganojagoron Mancha, saw extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearance, no-vote or night-vote, politicised and corrupt administration, motivated judiciary and media muzzle in the name of the liberation war spirit.

They did not want a party to remain in power that talks about the spirit of the liberation war only for power and amassing wealth. In practice, they were far away from the spirit of the constitution: democracy, nationalism, economic and social justice and secularism.

"We were taught in the schools and colleges about the ideals of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and with heavy heart we found her and her government to be last one to follow his spirit," said a jubilant Kowshik Ahmed while celebrating her humiliating exit at Dhaka's Shahbagh.

His batch-mate at Dhaka University Soheilia Razzaq said, "She claimed to be daughter of Bangabandhu, but her deeds didn't say so."

"It's pathetic she had to go, but we are happy, you can say the happiest. It's people's power that Sheikh Hasina had ignored," she told TBS.

Many youths said they knew she must go one day, but it was she and her lackeys who made it happen by their speeches and acts.

They mentioned her statement labelling the quota reform activists with "razakars" and her party general secretary's threat to quell the protest with Chhatra League, and its subsequent attacks on innocent students.

"The man Obaidul Qader himself was a circus, and this comedian had let loose the Chhatra League thugs at the directive of Sheikh Hasina. Now you know what the result is," said Razin Akram, a student of University of Liberal Arts.

He was echoed by Afzal Azim, another jubilant processionist. He said, "These were insane people and their insanity dug their graves."

"Their ultimate insanity started with the killing of Abu Sayeed and continued until the killing of three persons at Jatrabari in the last minute of her misrule," he said.

Afran Ahmed in his 60s, who joined the celebration, said that the insanity culminated in "declaring a civil war" in the name of asking countrymen to handle the protesters with iron fist.

Not the countrymen, he said, it was the ruling partymen who at her directive swooped on people and killed another 100 persons, taking the casualty toll to three hundred plus.

"She also betrayed her party by fleeing the country, leaving them behind without a guardian. She betrayed her own thugs, and betrayed her security men, too," said Ahmed who witnessed many ups and downs of Bangladesh politics.

"Finally, it was a Sri Lanka style finishing that they had apprehended, but at the cost of several hundred innocent people. Lest we forget."