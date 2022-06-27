Army troops patrolling Padma Bridge to maintain law and order 

Army patrol units have been put to use to maintain law and order on the Padma Bridge.

Troops were seen patrolling the bridge to enforce the government decision Monday (27 June) of banning motorcycles and pedestrians from travelling over the bridge and taking photos.

Alongside motorcycles, pedestrians were also banned from moving on foot on Padma Bridge.

A group of motorcyclists blocked Mawa toll plaza of the Padma Bridge in protest of the ban on motorcycles.

They barricaded the approach road near the toll plaza on Mawa end around 2pm.

Later Bangladesh Army personnel dispersed the protesters.

They blocked the plaza when the motorcycle-carrying pickups were turned away from the toll plaza.

Toll plaza officials said that they did not allow any motorcycle to go as a ban was imposed on the movement of motorcycles from 6am onwards.

After the inauguration on Saturday, traffic was allowed on the Padma Bridge from Sunday morning.

Later in the night, the bridge department banned the movement of motorcycles on the Padma bridge.

Two people died in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge that night.