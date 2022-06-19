Army rescues 21 marooned DU students from Sunamganj

A rescue boat of Bangladesh army saved 21 Dhaka University students among some others who were struck mid-river Sunday night while trying to reach Sylhet from flood-hit Sunamganj.

The students were rescued from Chhatak of Sunamganj and are bring brought to Sylhet under army supervision, reads an ISPR press release.

On 17 June, Sunamganj district administration rescued the students who were marooned at a local restaurant while visiting Tanguar Haor.

On Sunday morning, they were boarded to a Sylhet-bound launch from Sunamganj police line, with an aim to bring them back to Dhaka via Sylhet.

However, the launch ride towards safety turned into a nightmare as their water vessel was stuck in the middle of Surma river amid heavy rainfall in Deyarbazar upazila Sunday night.

Several attempts made by Bangladesh Army and Navy were non futile due to adverse weather conditions.

After hours of coordinated effort, Bangladesh Army managed to rescue them from Chhatak area Monday dawn.

As of Sunday afternoon, above 300 tourists are stranded in Sunamganj due to floods triggered by incessant rain and the onrush of water from upstream hills.

They were visiting Tanguar Haor – country's one of the most popular tourist destinations.

An acute crisis of water, food and power supply coupled with disrupted mobile networks have made matters worse for them.