Army rescues 21 marooned DU students from Sunamganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Army rescues 21 marooned DU students from Sunamganj

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:52 am
Army rescues 21 marooned DU students from Sunamganj

A rescue boat of Bangladesh army saved  21 Dhaka University students among some others who were struck mid-river Sunday night while trying to reach Sylhet from flood-hit Sunamganj.

The students were rescued from Chhatak of Sunamganj and are bring brought to Sylhet under army supervision,  reads an ISPR press release.

On 17 June, Sunamganj district administration rescued the students who were marooned at a local restaurant while visiting Tanguar Haor.

On Sunday morning, they were boarded to a Sylhet-bound launch from Sunamganj police line, with an aim to bring them back to Dhaka via Sylhet.

However, the launch ride towards safety turned into a nightmare as their water vessel was stuck in the middle of Surma river amid heavy rainfall in Deyarbazar upazila Sunday night.

Several attempts made by Bangladesh Army and Navy were non futile due to adverse weather conditions.

After hours of coordinated effort, Bangladesh Army managed to rescue them from Chhatak area Monday dawn.

As of Sunday afternoon, above 300 tourists are stranded in Sunamganj due to floods triggered by incessant rain and the onrush of water from upstream hills.

They were visiting Tanguar Haor – country's one of the most popular tourist destinations.

An acute crisis of water, food and power supply coupled with disrupted mobile networks have made matters worse for them.

Top News

Flood / Bangladesh Army / Students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

Now | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

15h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

33m | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

2h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

38m | Videos
Who will control global oil market?

Who will control global oil market?

48m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply