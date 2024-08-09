Army forms task force, conducts patrols for industrial security

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 10:51 pm

Quick Reaction Force (QRF) will rapidly respond to any significant issues. Photo: TBS
Quick Reaction Force (QRF) will rapidly respond to any significant issues. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Army has formed a task force and is conducting patrols to enhance security in the industrial areas of Ashulia in Dhaka. 

This move aims to ensure the safety of workers and prevent disruptions in the region's key industrial zones, said Colonel Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin of the Savar Cantonment following a visit to several garment factories and surrounding areas in Ashulia this morning.

He said a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) will rapidly respond to any significant issues.

Shovon Islam, director of the Spero Group and director of the BGMEA, told the media, "For the security of our industrial sites, the military has set up specialised cells. Extensive patrols are being conducted by the army to ensure workers feel secure and can work safely at the factories."

He added, "Our workers are highly motivated. Even yesterday (Thursday), over 90% of workers were present in the factories that were open. We urge everyone to come to work confidently and happily."

"We want to avoid any delays in our exports. We do not want to inform buyers that we need extensions due to disruptions in our work. Our army members are swiftly providing support. All our factories will be operational by tomorrow," he added.

Colonel Mohiuddin said, "The Bangladesh Army has already begun patrolling factories and industrial areas. We have formed a task force for this purpose, dividing each sector among the task forces. We are conducting zone-based patrols to ensure external security, creating a conducive environment for productive work."

"Other forces are also coordinating with the task force. The Industrial Police will be activated soon. I am confident that with collective effort, we can quickly address the current disorder. Besides managing small-scale security concerns, our Quick Reaction Force will swiftly reach the scene if major incidents occur," he also said. 

