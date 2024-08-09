Army deployed at all 7 police stations in Natore

Members of Bangladesh Army were deployed in seven police stations of Natore to ensure security for the police officials to resume their work.

Twenty army personnel have been appointed in each police station of the district to ensure safety of the police officials, said Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Natore police.

Besides, members of Ansar Battalion are also performing security duties.

Meanwhile, policemen were seen performing their duties in plainclothes at the police stations.

"As no police station or policeman of Natore district has been affected, the Superintendent of Police hopes that they will resume their work very soon."

Abdur Razzak, senior warrant officer of the army in charge of Natore police station , said that the army personnel will work together with the police to suppress any violence.