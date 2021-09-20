Army chief returns from USA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 10:07 pm

During his visit, General Shafiuddin attended a three-day-long "Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference'', jointly organised by the US Army and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force

Chief of Bangladesh Army staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Saturday upon completion of his official trip to the United States of America (USA).

During his visit, General Shafiuddin attended a three-day-long "Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference'', jointly organised by the US Army and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, said an ISPR press release.

On the first day of the conference, the army chief observed the competency of the 25th Infantry Division of the US Army and witnessed a live-fire drill conducted by US Army Pacific Command.

On the second day, the army chief took part in the plenary sessions on two issues "The Changing Physical Environment of Land Operations'' and "The Evolving Human Environment of Land Operations''.

Moreover, General Shafiuddin exchanged views with UK Field Army Commander Lt General Ralph Woods as well as Army chiefs of different countries.

On the last day of the conference, the Bangladesh army chief held a bilateral meeting with General Charles A Flynn, commanding general of the United States Army Pacific.

He also held bilateral meetings with the Chief of Indonesian Army Staff, Army Chief of Staff of South Korea, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Army, Commander of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, Chief of Staff Singapore Army, and Commandant Service Core of Maldives National Defence Force.

During the meetings, the army chief discussed plans and the areas of cooperation between the armies of Bangladesh and those countries.

The army chief's visit to the USA  is expected to create a new scope of cooperation between the armies of Indo-Pacific countries and Bangladesh.

