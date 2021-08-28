Army chief returns home from Turkey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 05:42 pm

Chief of Army staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Thursday after wrapping a eight-day state visit to Turkey.

During the visit, the army chief met Turkey's Minister of Defense Industries Ismail Demer and Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two top officials of the Turkey government assured Shafiuddin of extending all sorts of cooperation to Bangladesh, including on military equipment.

Later, General Shafiuddin Ahmed visited different stalls at the International Defence Industry Fair-2021 in Turkey.

He also visited the graveyard and museum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paid homage at the memorial in Ankara.

During his stay in Ankara, the army chief met Commander General Musa Avsever, chief of Turkish Land Forces, and Gen Yaşar Güler, chief of Turkish general staff.

They discussed issues of mutual interest between Turkey and Bangladesh.

They also focused on possible areas of defence cooperation between the two countries, including training exchanges.

Apart from meeting several important officials of the Turkish army, the army chief also inspected the operation control room of Turkish Unmanned Aerial System, the Army Aviation Headquarters and Turkish Air Spaces Industry.

The army chief's official visit to Turkey is expected to open new scopes of cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, the release said.

The army chief left Dhaka for Turkey on 18 August.

