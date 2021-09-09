Army chief returned home after official visit to India

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Wednesday after an official visit to India.

During the visit, he had meetings with State Security Adviser of India Ajit Doval, Military Adviser to the Secretariat of the State Security Council in the Prime Minister's Office Lt Gen (retd) Vinod G Khandare, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhaduria.

The army chief also visited the 50 independent parachute brigades of the Indian Army, the Warming Development Centre, the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre and the National Defense College of India (NDC).