Army chief meets president

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Sunday afternoon.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief briefed the President about the overall activities of Bangladesh Army.

He highlighted the various steps taken for the development of the army and progress of implementation.

President Sahabuddin expressed his satisfaction over the activities of the army and said that the development activities of the army will continue in the light of Forces Goal-2030.

Mentioning the glory of Bangladesh army, the President hoped that the army would continue its activities for socio-economic development alongside protecting the sovereignty of the country.

During the meeting, the army chief also briefed the President about various aspects of his recent visit to India.