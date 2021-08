Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Wednesday morning left Dhaka for Turkey on an eight-day official visit.

During the stay, General Shafiuddin will lead an eight-member delegation of the Bangladesh Army there, said a media statement issued by ISPR.

The army chief will meet with top defence officials and army personnel of Turkey during the visit.

The army chief is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 26 August.