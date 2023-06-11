Army chief leaves for Gambia on state visit

Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today left Dhaka for the African country Gambia on a state visit at the invitation of the country.

His visit aims at testing capabilities and fixing the next course of actions on the co-deployment of Bangladeshi and Gambian troops in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions for the first time.

Earlier, a six-member high-level delegation led by Gambian Foreign Minister Dr Mamadou Tangara made an official visit to Bangladesh from February 8 to 13 this year with a call for the co-deployment of the troops at the UN peacekeeping missions.

The delegation included Defence Minister Sheikh Omar Faye and Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Yankuba A. Drammeh, among others.

Responding to the proposal, the army chief departed the country for Gambia to test their capabilities in-person there.

A tripartite meeting among the army chief, the Gambian government, and two representatives from the UN headquarters will be held in this regard.

General Shafiuddin will meet Gambian President Adama Barrow, foreign and defence ministers, the chief of defence staff, high military officials, and representatives of civil society during his visit.

Different issues, including bilateral cooperation and training in peacekeeping activities, will be discussed between the countries.

The army chief is scheduled to return home on June 16, wrapping up his state visit.

