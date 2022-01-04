Army Chief donates winter clothes in Narail

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed winter clothes among 2,000 underprivileged people at Mallikpur Government Primary School ground in Narail district on Tuesday (4 January).

The Army Chief was received in Lohagarh by Major General FM Zahid Hossain, chief coordinator of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, and Major General Nurul Anwar GOC 55th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Jessore.

He later visited Madhumati River Rail Bridge Project and Madhumati army camp. Chief coordinator of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project, military and civilian officials, local dignitaries and journalists were present on the occasion.

Photo: Collected

Under the direction of the Army Chief, Bangladesh Army is conducting various public services including distribution of winter clothes and relief among the underprivileged alongside providing free medical services.

The Army Chief said, "Such public services by the Bangladesh Army will continue in the future."

Nine districts in the south-western part of the country will be directly connected to Dhaka under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project through a 172-km railway line. The project started in July 2018 and will be completed by July 2024.

The China Railway Engineering Corporation is working as the contractor, funded by the Exim Bank of China under the government's G2G project. Bangladesh Army is acting as project supervisor and consultant.

At present, the overall progress of the project is 45.78 %.