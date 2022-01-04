Army Chief donates winter clothes in Narail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

Army Chief donates winter clothes in Narail

Nine districts in the south-western part of the country will be directly connected to Dhaka under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project through a 172-km railway line

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 08:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed winter clothes among 2,000 underprivileged people at Mallikpur Government Primary School ground in Narail district on Tuesday (4 January).

The Army Chief was received in Lohagarh by Major General FM Zahid Hossain, chief coordinator of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, and Major General Nurul Anwar GOC 55th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Jessore.

He later visited Madhumati River Rail Bridge Project and Madhumati army camp. Chief coordinator of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project, military and civilian officials, local dignitaries and journalists were present on the occasion.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Under the direction of the Army Chief, Bangladesh Army is conducting various public services including distribution of winter clothes and relief among the underprivileged alongside providing free medical services.

The Army Chief said, "Such public services by the Bangladesh Army will continue in the future."

Nine districts in the south-western part of the country will be directly connected to Dhaka under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project through a 172-km railway line. The project started in July 2018 and will be completed by July 2024.

The China Railway Engineering Corporation is working as the contractor, funded by the Exim Bank of China under the government's G2G project. Bangladesh Army is acting as project supervisor and consultant.

At present, the overall progress of the project is 45.78 %.

Army Chief General Shafiuddin / Padma Bridge Rail Link Project / Donation / Inspection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

8h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

9h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

10h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

4h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

4h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

4h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership