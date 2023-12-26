Army to be deployed on 3 January for 8 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:23 pm

Related News

Army to be deployed on 3 January for 8 days

The troops will perform the duties till 10 January

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:23 pm
A file photo of an army patrol team in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
A file photo of an army patrol team in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

Army personnel will be deployed across the country on 3 January 2024 to help maintain the law and order situation before, during and after the upcoming national polls.

The troops will perform the duties till 10 January, according to a letter of the Armed Forces Division issued today (26 December).

Considering the Election Commission's request for conducting the 12th national elections in a free, fair, impartial and peaceful manner, support will be extended to the local civil administration under the "In Aid to the Civil Power" initiative in all 300 constituencies of Bangladesh from 3 January to 10 January, reads the letter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The army personnel will be stationed at pivotal and convenient locations in each district, upazila, and metropolitan area. Their deployment in these regions will be coordinated with the returning officer, ensuring collaboration with the district/upazila/police station authorities.

According to the letter, a coordination cell will commence operations in the Armed Forces Division starting from 29 December. The force will set up and operate coordination cells as required in different locations.

Earlier on 17 December, President Mohammed Shahabuddin approved the deployment of the Bangladesh Army to bolster security and uphold law and order during the Jatiya Sangsad elections slated for 7 January.

Army deployment in part elections

During the 11th National Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 414 army platoons, each comprising 30 personnel, were deployed across 389 upazilas. Additionally, 48 navy platoons were deployed in 18 upazilas during that time.

During the 5 January election in 2014, approximately 50,000 armed forces personnel were deployed nationwide from 26 December to 9 January to ensure security during the parliamentary elections.

Top News

Army deployed / Bangladesh National Election / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

2h | Habitat
The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

3h | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

200 percent high growth in LPG

200 percent high growth in LPG

17m | Videos
Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

Why the Premier League doesn't have a Christmas break

2h | Videos
Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

6h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

20h | Videos