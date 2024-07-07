Armed forces developed as three-dimensional: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a programme arranged at PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the 49th founding anniversary of President Guard Regiment (PGR) on Sunday (7 July). Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 July) said her government has transformed every part of the armed forces into three-dimensional.

"We actually made every force as a three-dimensional one so that they can always stay ready for all times," she said while addressing a programme arranged at PGR headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the 49th founding anniversary of President Guard Regiment (PGR).

She greeted the PGR members on the occasion of its founding anniversary saying that they have been performing their duty sincerely, risking their lives defying all adversities like rains, storms and hot weather.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the PGR on 5 July 1975, she said the PGR has emerged as a smart force now.

The PGR has been making a huge contribution to providing security to the VVIPs including the Head of State, the Head of the government and the family members of the Father of the Nation.

"Besides, their role in case of different state programmes is very commendable," she said.

The prime minister said she continues to protest in international forums against the genocide being carried out in Gaza by Israel.

"We are always on the side of Palentians," she said.

She said the way they are torturing children and women and causing sufferings to the people there cannot really be tolerated.

"We always protest against injustice and stand for justice," she added.

Talking about the development of Bangladesh, Hasina said since AL was given the responsibility to run the country for a long period since 2009, her government successfully started the trend of changing the fate of the country's people.

"Bangladesh is now the 33rd largest economy in the world," she said, adding that the country is now a role model for development.

'Exercise austerity, boost production to take country forward'

The prime minister asked all to practice austerity and work to boost production to take the country forward.

"Everyone will have to practice austerity to some extent in all cases. If we can move forward by showing austerity and increasing production, we will be able to reach our desired destination," she said.

At the event, the prime minister handed over the donation and gifts to the families of martyred PGR members who lost lives while performing the security duty.

PGR Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Khaled Kamal delivered the welcome speech at the function.

PM's Security Affairs Adviser Major General (Retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and the chiefs of three services were present at the function.