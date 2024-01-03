Armed forces deployed today ahead of polls

The armed forces have been deployed today (3 January) across the country to assist the local civil administration ahead of the national polls.

They will remain on field duty for eight days from 3-10 January countrywide as per Section 126 of the constitution's "In Aid to the Civil Power".

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday (2 January), the armed forces will be responsible for ensuring peace and order before, during, and after the election day.

Members of the Bangladesh Army will be stationed at nodal points and other convenient places in every district, upazila, and metropolitan areas.

Upon request from the returning officers concerned and through coordination with stakeholders, the area-base deployment has been completed, said the ISPR.

The army has been assigned to 62 districts while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) alone will perform duty in 45 upazilas.

Moreover, the army in coordination with the BGB and Coast Guard will perform duty in 47 bordering upazilas and 4 coastal upazilas respectively.

The members of Bangladesh Navy will remain deployed in 19 coastal upazilas including in Bhola and Barguna districts.

Bangladesh Air Forces (BAF) will provide helicopter assistance to polling stations in the hilly remote areas.

Moreover, a sufficient number of helicopters of the BAF have been kept ready to provide electoral assistance.

A cell in coordination with several ministries, divisions, and representatives from the law enforcement agencies has been set up at the armed forces division, which will remain effective till 10 January.