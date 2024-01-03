Armed forces deployed today ahead of polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 10:04 am

Related News

Armed forces deployed today ahead of polls

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 10:04 am
Banglades Army members at a Victory Day Parade in Dhaka. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Banglades Army members at a Victory Day Parade in Dhaka. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The armed forces have been deployed today (3 January) across the country to assist the local civil administration ahead of the national polls.

They will remain on field duty for eight days from 3-10 January countrywide as per Section 126 of the constitution's "In Aid to the Civil Power".

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday (2 January), the armed forces will be responsible for ensuring peace and order before, during, and after the election day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Members of the Bangladesh Army will be stationed at nodal points and other convenient places in every district, upazila, and metropolitan areas.

Upon request from the returning officers concerned and through coordination with stakeholders, the area-base deployment has been completed, said the ISPR.

The army has been assigned to 62 districts while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) alone will perform duty in 45 upazilas.

Moreover, the army in coordination with the BGB and Coast Guard will perform duty in 47 bordering upazilas and 4 coastal upazilas respectively.

The members of Bangladesh Navy will remain deployed in 19 coastal upazilas including in Bhola and Barguna districts.

Bangladesh Air Forces (BAF) will provide helicopter assistance to polling stations in the hilly remote areas.

Moreover, a sufficient number of helicopters of the BAF have been kept ready to provide electoral assistance.

A cell in coordination with several ministries, divisions, and representatives from the law enforcement agencies has been set up at the armed forces division, which will remain effective till 10 January.

Top News

Armed forces / Bangladesh / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

23h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

23h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

1d | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

2h | Videos
The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

15h | Videos
Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

3h | Videos
Mirpur; the most sought-after areas for residence in 2023

Mirpur; the most sought-after areas for residence in 2023

4h | Videos