Armed forces appeal to public for information on looted weapons, ammo

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have called on people to return weapons and ammunition looted from police stations and prisons across the country during the recent unrest in the aftermath of the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the face of a mass uprising earlier this week.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the public relations division of the armed forces, issued a press statement in this regard on Friday (9 August).

The ISPR urged anyone who is in possession of such weapons or ammunition, or who has any relevant information, to promptly submit these items or share the information with the nearest military camp.