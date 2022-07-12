Argentina considering opening embassy in Bangladesh

Argentina is planning on opening its embassy in Dhaka in order to strengthen economic and political relations with Bangladesh.

Claudio Rozencwaig, the undersecretary of Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina shared the information with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin during a meeting on Monday (11 July), said a press release.

Claudio Rozencwaig is leading an Argentine delegation visiting Dhaka and expressed interest in boosting bilateral relations on all fronts.

He also invited FBCCI to lead a business delegation to Argentina to attend business to business meetings on potential sectors.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin stressed on establishing institutional partnership between the private sectors of two countries and proposed signing MoU between FBCCI and its counterpart in Argentina to enhance trade engagements.

To harness the trade potentials of Bangladesh with Latin America, Jashim Uddin also sought the support of Argentina government to expedite the process of signing FTA between Bangladesh and the MERCOSUR- the Southern Common Market comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The region is equipped with significant dynamic markets and they can source quality products from Bangladesh including processed food, pharmaceuticals, plastic, ceramic and RMG at competitive prices, he added.

He also invited the investors of Argentina to invest in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh.

Hugo Gobbi, the ambassador of the Argentina to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives suggested signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and MERCOSUR as the FTA negotiations might take a long time whereas PTA takes a much shorter period.

Franco Agustín Senilliani Melchior, Head of Economic and Trade Section of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in India said textiles is one of the major import items of Argentina which the country sources from other Asian countries. Bangladesh should also consider the country as a potential market for textile and plastic items.

Mariano Beheran, Agricultural attaché of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in India cited that Argentina can provide agriculture technology and know-how support including seed technology to increase Bangladesh's capability in the sector. He also suggested that Bangladesh can import cotton, milk powder and garlic from Argentina.

Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West), Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Director General (Americas), Tarique Mahmud Pasha, Assistant Secretary (Americas) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh also joined the meeting.

They proposed collaboration in renewable energy between Bangladesh and Argentina.

Md Amin Helaly, vice-president of FBCCI, Abul Kasem Khan and Amzad Hussain, directors of FBCCI, Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, secretary-general of FBCCI were also present at the meeting.