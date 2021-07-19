Archeologist Dr Shamsul Hossain dies of Covid-19

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:04 pm

The renowned historian breathed his last at  8am

Dr Shamsul Hossain, founder of Chattogram University museum and archeologist, died from Covid-19 in Chattogram on Monday. 

The renowned historian, who has been undergoing treatment  at Evercare hospital in the port city since last week, breathed his last at  8am. He was 75.

Dr Shamsul Hossain, son of Sekandar Hossain of the sub-registrar's house in Halishahar, left behind his wife, three sons, grandsons-granddaughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Tomal Mobashshir Hossain, the eldest son of the late Dr Shamsul, told The Business Standard (TBS), "My father was tested  positive for Covid-19 early July.  For the last week, he has been receiving treatment at the private hospital.  He died there in the morning."

Journalist, writer and educationist Abul Momen told TBS, "Dr Shamsul Hossain did his PhD on Muslim architecture --mosques, dargahs-- in the Chattogram region. Additionally, he did a study on 40 renowned personalities of Chattogram which was published titled 'Chattogram Manisha'.  He wrote an introductory book on the archeological architecture of Chattogram from ancient times to modern times.  He also made a detailed catalog of the valuable specimens preserved in the Chittagong University Museum."

His works are included in the text in different universities of the world. Dr Shamsul Hossain also was involved in progressive cultural movement since the beginning of the 60s, he added.

