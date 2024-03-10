Arafat seeks thorough investigation into journalist Rana's imprisonment

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has called for proper investigation into the jail of Daily Desh Rupantor Nakla upazila correspondent Shafiuzzaman Rana by a mobile court, saying he is monitoring the incident round the clock.

The state minister has already talked to Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Md Abdul Malek over the incident and enquired about it, said an official release here today.

The CIC informed him that the commission has already instructed Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam Jhinuk to investigate the matter according to the Right to Information Act 2009, the release said.

Malek said Jhinuk would visit Nakla upazila in Sherpur and concerned areas today and he will submit a report in this regard tomorrow.

Earlier, the commission has assigned Jhinuk to investigate the incident as per section 25(5) of the RTI Act, following the publication of a report on the first page of a daily newspaper with the headline "Desh Rupantor journalist was jailed for seeking information" on Thursday (March 7).

According to the report, family members of Shafiuzzaman Rana alleged that he was sentenced to six months imprisonment by a mobile court on March 5 for seeking information from the Nakla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) as per the RTI Act.