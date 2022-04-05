Appellate Division upholds RU teacher Taher's murder verdict

The Appellate Division on Tuesday upheld the verdict of the High Court which awarded the death sentence to two people and life imprisonment to another two in the murder case of S Taher, a professor at Rajshahi University in 2006.

The death sentence of Mia Md Mohiuddin, a colleague of Professor Taher and Jahangir Alam, caretaker of the house, has been upheld.

Life imprisonment of two convicts– Abdus Salam and Nazmul Alam– is also upheld.

The appeal bench comprising six justices led by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui delivered the judgment Tuesday after hearing the appeal of the convicts against the HC judgment, jail appeal and the application of the state.

Sultana Ahmed, the wife of late Professor Taher and the plaintiff of the case Sanjid Alvi, son of the deceased, have expressed satisfaction over the verdict.

But the lawyer of the offenders told TBS that they would petition the Appellate Division seeking reconsideration of the verdict.

On 1 February 2006, the Geology and Mining Department's Professor S Taher's body was recovered from a manhole in Rajshahi University quarters.

His son Sanjid Alvi Ahmed filed a murder case against some unidentified persons at Motihar police station.

On 17 March, police submitted a charge sheet accusing six people.

On 22 May 2008, a speedy trial court in Rajshahi sentenced four people to death and acquitted two others. The High Court later upheld the death sentence of two accused and sentenced the other two to life imprisonment.

The two acquitted accused in the murder case of Professor Taher are then president of Rajshahi University Chhatrashibir Mahbubul Alam Salehi and Azimuddin Munshi.