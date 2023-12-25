Ansar foils attempted sabotage on Dhaka-Ctg railway line; 12 clips found open

Members of the Ansar chased away a group of men while they were removing the clips on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line in the Fazilpur Railway Station area of Feni on 25 Dec. Photo: UNB
Members of the Ansar chased away a group of men while they were removing the clips on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line in the Fazilpur Railway Station area of Feni on 25 Dec. Photo: UNB

Members of the Ansar chased away a group of men while they were removing the clips on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line in the Fazilpur Railway Station area of Feni on Monday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when they fled the scene, leaving 12 clips open, Feni District Ansar Commander Jane-e-Alam Sufian said.

Upon receiving the news, he visited the scene and instructed the deployed members to remain vigilant.

Earlier on Saturday, 130 members were deployed along the 28-kilometre railway line in Feni to prevent any sabotage attempts by miscreants over the following two days.

Feni Fazilpur Railway Station Master Mehedi Hasan said maintenance work was promptly carried out, ensuring no disruptions to the schedule of train operations. "The matter has been reported to the higher authorities for further action."

According to the district administration, along with the Ansar members, police patrolling was strengthened in the area adjacent to the railway line in Feni. 

In addition, several teams of railway police are guarding the 28 kilometres of railway tracks and railway stations in Feni.

Incidents of sabotage on railway tracks and torching of trains have occurred in different parts of the country during BNP and other parties' hartal-blockade programmes, demanding resignation of the government and election under a non-partisan government.

Dhaka-Chattogram Highway / Railway / Ansar

