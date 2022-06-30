Ansar basic training closing parade held as 1,074 complete training

The concluding parade of "General Ansar Basic Training (men) 5th Phase", of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) was held at Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur of Gazipur on Wednesday.

In this phase, 1,074 individuals completed training as general Ansar.

Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, director general of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, attended the function as chief guest and visited the parade in a well-equipped green colour open jeep.

Later, the trainee officers, led by Parade Commander Deputy Director Sanjoy Chowdhury, greeted the chief guest by marching past in six rows.

At the closing parade, the Ansar and VDP director general handed over trophies to Ahsan Habib for his excellence in drill, Nur Islam for his excellence in firing and Md Jewel Mia won the award as the smartest trainee.

The trainees raised their hands towards their respective scriptures and took an oath to dedicate their lives in the service of the country and its people, adhering to the constitution.

At the end of the training, the general Ansar joined various important public and private organisations such as Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, airports, seaports, Rooppur nuclear power plant, Matarbari power plant, Bangabandhu tunnel, Metrorail, hotels, motels, and export processing zones.

At present, about 54,000 general Ansar have been incorporated in more than 4,500 organisations and are contributing to public security across the country.

Deputy Director General (Administration) Col Mohammad Rafiqul Hasan, Deputy Director General (operations) AKM Ziaul Alam, Ansar-VDP Academy Director (development) Md Fakhrul Alam, and other senior officers and staffers of the force were also present as special guests.