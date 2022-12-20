Police superintendent on OSD for 11 years sent on forced retirement

Bangladesh

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent another police officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) on compulsory retirement, who has been on OSD (officer on special duty) for the past 11 years.

The government attached Md Munir Hossain to the Police Headquarters on 19 February 2011, according to a Public Security Division notification on his retirement issued Tuesday (20 December).

The order will come into effect immediately in public interest, the notification said.

Earlier, two police officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General and four SPs were sent on compulsory retirement in October and November this year.

forced retirement / police

